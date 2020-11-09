Business Corporate culture crucial to growth of businesses: Deputy PM Developing corporate culture is a core issue and crucial to the growth of businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh told a forum on economic reconstruction in the “new normal” situation from the perspective of corporate culture which took place in Hanoi on November 8.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 6).

Business PetroVietnam fulfils 10-month exploitation plan The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) exploited an estimated 17.32 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first ten months of this year, surpassing the plan for the period by 2.3 percent.