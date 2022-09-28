Society Poems of former Deputy PM introduced in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on September 27 introduced a collection of poems by Truong Hoa Binh, a former member of the Political Bureau and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, to the Vietnamese community in the country.

Society Young labour force must be trained for 4.0 revolution The youngest echelons of the Vietnamese workforce must be quickly equipped with the soft and digital skills needed to adapt to the requirements of the 4.0 revolution, a senior official of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has said.

Society UNICEF vows to support Vietnam in response to Typhoon Noru UNICEF Vietnam expressed its concern over children and families vulnerable to Typhoon Noru, saying it stands ready to support the Government of Vietnam in responding to the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 20 years, according to a recent statement.

Society Dong Thap cooperates with Cambodian locality to fight human trafficking Fighting human trafficking is one of the fields of cooperation in an agreement signed between the Women’s Union of the southern province of Dong Thap and the Cambodian Women for Peace & Development Association of Prey Veng province on September 27.