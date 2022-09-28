HCM City reaps positive results in poverty reduction
Ho Chi Minh City reaped positive results in poverty reduction in the 2016-2020 period and 2021, heard a conference in the city on September 27 to review the work.
HCM City honours collectives and individuals that showed great efforts and outstanding achievements in the sustainable poverty reduction programme in the 2016-2020 period. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City reaped positive results in poverty reduction in the 2016-2020 period and 2021, heard a conference in the city on September 27 to review the work.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the results have contributed to the progress of the new-style rural area building programme of the city, with all 56 communes completing the criteria in terms of poor household ratio.
The income of poor households has increased stably, with a minimum level at 28 million VND (1,179 USD) per year.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that in the 2015-2020 period, the poverty standards of HCM City were 2-2.5 times higher than the national level.
He asked the administrations at all levels and all sectors to apply comprehensive, drastic, effective and breakthrough measures to carry out the sustainable poverty reduction programme in the 2021-2025 period.
The whole political system should continue to consider sustainable poverty reduction as an important and regular task, he said, stressing the need to further promote the tradition of mutual support among the community, while mobilising resources from the society and all economic sectors, along with the State budget for the work.
In 2025, HCM City aims to have no poor household following the national poverty standards, and under 0.5% in the rate of poor households in line with the city’s standards.
On the occasion, the People’s Committee presented emulation flags and certificates of merit to nearly 100 collectives and individuals that showed great efforts and outstanding achievements in the sustainable poverty reduction programme in the 2016-2020 period./.