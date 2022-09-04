HCM City seeks cooperation with US in climate change response
Politburo member, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on September 4 for US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry who stressed the need for the US and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation to carry out policies in response to climate change.
Politburo member, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Politburo member, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on September 4 for US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry who stressed the need for the US and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation to carry out policies in response to climate change.
Kerry also highlighted the urgency to promote national and global efforts to minimise global warming and enhance endeavours to adapt to climate change impacts, adding that the US and Vietnam have good relations in many fields.
Regarding the development of renewable energy, which has received attention by the US and many other big countries, Kerry expressed his hope that Vietnam will join the world’s energy transition race.
Agreeing with his guest’s ideas, Nen affirmed that fighting climate change and promoting the use of clean energy have always received special attention from the Vietnamese Party and State. The country has also signed and issued many documents related to these issues over the past years.
HCM City is well aware of these issues as the city is the biggest energy user in Vietnam. However, the energy transition still faces a number of difficulties, including policies and infrastructure failing to meet the needs of the transition, he said.
According to the municipal leader, the city has implemented many measures to find resources for renewable energy development, and is studying and will make proposals and recommendations to competent authorities to soon solve problems in terms of mechanisms and policies to facilitate the development of clean energy in the city in particular and in Vietnam in general./.