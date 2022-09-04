Politics Mozambique looks to stronger cooperation with Vietnam A Mozambican official has expressed the desire to continue promoting practical cooperation with Vietnam at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day in Maputo.

Politics Foreign leaders extend greetings to Vietnam on National Day On the occasion of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2), leaders of foreign parties, countries and international organisations have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the Southeast Asian nation’s leaders.

Politics Aviation ground services to go green to meet compliance The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said that it is collecting comments on a draft circular regulating environmental protection in civil aviation activities which stipulates that all businesses operating in this industry must have a plan to convert from fossil fuel-fired to electric vehicles.

Politics Phu Tho asked to become economic connectivity centre Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 3 asked the northern midland province of Phu Tho to work harder to become an economic connectivity centre between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries as well as China’s southwestern region.