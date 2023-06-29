HCM City seeks OVs’ stronger support for Vietnamese goods
The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs held a hybrid conference on June 28 highlighting the role of OV communities in the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign.
The conference is held by the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on June 28. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs held a hybrid conference on June 28 highlighting the role of OV communities in the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign.
The event attracted OV entrepreneurs and representatives of OV businesses in the city, OV associations in some countries, along with Vietnam’s diplomatic agencies in Thailand, the US, Australia and Japan.
Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and head of the city’s steering committee for the campaign, called on Vietnamese people, entrepreneurs, businesses, and associations both at home and abroad to continue helping promote the campaign to contribute to the realisation of local and national socio-economic development targets.
Pham Viet Hung, director of the department for economic, scientific and technological relations at the Foreign Ministry’s State Committee for OV Affairs, pointed out that Vietnamese goods are imported into other countries mainly by foreign firms.
Given this, it is necessary to set up networks and associations of OV entrepreneurs to promote the distribution of Vietnamese goods in foreign markets and prevent market risks, he noted, adding that connection should also be boosted to organise more business forums in other countries to expand the presence of made-in-Vietnam goods in the world.
Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and head of the city’s steering committee for the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign, addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)Speaking via videoconferencing, Do Ngoc Hung, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in the US, said with a population of over 330 million, the US is a potential market for Vietnamese products.
He suggested Vietnamese businesses make use of the two countries’ agreements and the states with large numbers of OVs in the US to increase Vietnamese goods in distribution systems of OVs there.
Nguyen Phu Hoa, a representative of Vietnam’s Trade Office in Australia, said that the Vietnamese Embassy is working to diversify trade promotion programmes and coordinating closely with Vietnamese firms to step up marketing goods from the country, especially agricultural products and apparel, in Australia.
Hoa recommended HCM City to select goods it is strong at to build brands for, connect with the OVs running distribution systems, and open English-language websites to introduce Vietnamese goods to the Australian market.
At the event, representatives of OV associations and entrepreneurs affirmed that the OV communities are always interested in and want to use Vietnamese goods, and that they are ready to help advertise and establish distribution networks for made-in-Vietnam items in their host countries.
They also suggested some measures to promote the export of Vietnamese goods to global markets./.