Business Singapore Regional Business Forum to be held in Hanoi in July The 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) will take place in Hanoi on July 7 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversarys of their strategic partnership.

Business Six-month ODA disbursement rate in localities remains low The disbursement of public investment funded by official development assistance (ODA) in localities in the first six months of this year has reached only 7.6% of the year’s target, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Movitel becomes bright spot in Vietnam-Mozambique cooperation As one of the three telecom and mobile service providers in Mozambique, Movitel - a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company - has made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the host country, becoming a bright spot in the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 23 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,783 VND/USD on June 29, up 23 VND from the previous day.