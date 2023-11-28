The health and tourism sectors in Ho Chi Minh City have jointly launched 30 medical tour packages so far, catering to both domestic and international visitors.

They have also updated medical tourism handbooks in six languages. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to promote and advertise medical tourism products, particularly targeting the Cambodian market.

With its proximity, Cambodia has become a significant medical tourism market for Vietnam. It was among the top 10 markets in the first half of this year, with arrivals surging over 330% against the same period of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is also studying and drawing inspiration from Thailand’s experience in developing medical tourism models.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has set an ambitious target of welcoming 6 million foreign visitors next year. As of October, the city had welcomed over 4.1 million foreign visitors, accounting for over 80% of the annual target. With the peak season for international arrivals approaching, it is hoping to achieve the goal of welcoming 5 million international tourists by the end of the year./.

VNA