HCM City, Son La join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Ho Chi Minh City and Son La city in the northern mountainous province of the same name have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) as announced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on February 14.
They were among the 64 new members from 35 countries recognised by the organisation for their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level.
Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UNESCO, noted that the event reflects specific steps in the implementation of policies and guidelines of the Party and the State regarding international integration and education.
Dao Quyen Truong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO Affairs under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, viewed it as the result of the materialisation of the cultural diplomacy strategy to 2030, efforts and resolve of the local People’s Committees as well as their close coordination with relevant agencies, experts and scientists both at home abroad, and contributions by local residents.
A lab activity of students in Son La. (Photo: VNA)Apart from HCM City and Son La, three other Vietnamese cities have also joined the network, namely Sa Dec city in the Mekong Delta city of Dong Thap, Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An (2020), and Dong Thap’s Cao Lanh city (2022).
The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is an international network comprising cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities. The new learning cities are added to the network on the recommendation of a jury of experts. A strong commitment to lifelong learning by the mayor and city administration and a track record of good practices and policy initiatives are key prerequisites for becoming a learning city.
With the new members, the network now counts 356 cities from 79 countries with more than 390 million people benefiting from lifelong learning opportunities./.