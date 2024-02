A lab activity of students in Son La. (Photo: VNA)

Apart from HCM City and Son La, three other Vietnamese cities have also joined the network, namely Sa Dec city in the Mekong Delta city of Dong Thap, Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An (2020), and Dong Thap’s Cao Lanh city (2022).The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is an international network comprising cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities. The new learning cities are added to the network on the recommendation of a jury of experts. A strong commitment to lifelong learning by the mayor and city administration and a track record of good practices and policy initiatives are key prerequisites for becoming a learning city.With the new members, the network now counts 356 cities from 79 countries with more than 390 million people benefiting from lifelong learning opportunities./.