Politics National Assembly to start Q&A session next week A question and answer session will take place next week as part of the ongoing sixth meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Denmark values ​​Vietnam's role in global cooperation on green transition, sustainable development The recent establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) between Vietnam and Denmark has opened up a new chapter in their 52-year relationship while demonstrating commitment and determination of the two countries to handling challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has said.

Politics Mongolian President wraps up State visit to Vietnam Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia left Hanoi at noon on November 5, concluding their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics Party official’s visit seeks stronger cooperation with Finland Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, paid a working visit to Finland from November 2 - 4.