Business Tien Giang eyes 3.25 billion USD in 2021 export revenue The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has set a target of earning 3.25 billion USD from exports in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 8.3 percent, according to Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.

Business Experts hope for brighter market outlook after remarkable year Analysts from securities companies are optimistic about stock market movement during the first trading week of this year and betting the positive trend will continue.

Business Ministry asks PM to approve extra funding for tunnel project The Ministry of Transport has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approve the allocation of an additional 1.18 trillion VND (51.7 million USD) from the State budget to Deo Ca Tunnel Project.