Culture - Sports Hoa Lu Festival attracts thousands The 2021 Hoa Lu Festival officially opened in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 20 (the 9th day of the third lunar month). It is being held jointly with the opening of National Tourism Year 2021. A range of events will promote Ninh Binh’s historical and cultural values, natural resources, and tourist products, and contribute to the recovery of domestic tourism post-pandemic.

Culture - Sports Archaeological excavation, research at Hoa Lu ancient capital reviewed Archaeological excavation and research at the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and other sites in the northern province of Ninh Binh were reviewed at a workshop held by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the Institute of Archaeology, and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences on April 20.

Culture - Sports Nearly 4,300 runners to compete at Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La Nearly 4,300 Vietnamese and foreign runners will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district in the northern mountain province of Son La on April 24 after a suspension triggered by COVID-19.