Culture - Sports Vietnam, Hong Kong step up cultural, art training cooperation A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural and art training cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) was signed on September 19 at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts (HKAPA) in the China’s special administrative region.

Culture - Sports Cultural space of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups presented on “digital museum” A collection of hundreds of high-quality photos depicting the culture and life of 54 ethnic minority groups across Vietnam is being on display for the first time on the global digital platform, Google Arts & Culture.

Culture - Sports President attends introduction ceremony of book about great poet Nguyen Du President Vo Van Thuong on September 20 attended an event to introduce a novel on Vietnamese renowned poet Nguyen Du entitled "Con co ai khoc To Nhu (Who is still crying for To Nhu) by writer Vo Ba Cuong.