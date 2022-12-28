Business Toyota Vietnam launches locally made units of trending models Toyota Vietnam launched made-in-Vietnam units of its Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio car models in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 28.

Videos Credit growth hits 13% Credit growth reached about 13% this year as of December 27, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Drastic measures needed to develop sustainable stock market: Official Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi has emphasised the need to take drastic solutions to promote the sustainable development of the stock market as an important capital-raising channel for the national economy.