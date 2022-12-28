HCM City to host first Vietnam International Logistics Expo
The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition 2022 (VILOG) will take place for the first time at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10 -12, 2023.
The event will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).
It will accommodate about 250 booths of enterprises, showcasing products in the field of transportation and delivery, warehouse and stevedoring services, packaging, and and IT.
The expo is expected to promote the development of Vietnam's logistics industry to be commensurate with its potential, thus contributing to attracting more foreign investment and establishing a green logistics ecosystem.
In particular, the exhibition will be held at the same time and the same venue as the 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack) International Exhibition, which will feature about 550 booths. The two events will attract businesses from 20 countries and territories worldwide.
Experts said logistics is one of the fastest growing and most stable industries in Vietnam, with an annual average growth of between 14 - 16%, reaching 40-42 billion USD per year.
Vietnam was placed 11th among the world's leading emerging logistics markets in 2022 by Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation./.