Business AgroViet 2022 showcases nearly 200 stalls The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) opened in Hanoi on September 15, featuring nearly 200 stalls.

Business Mekong Delta province's industrial parks prove irresistible to investors Industrial parks and clusters in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted more than 834 billion VND (35.4 million USD) in the first eight months of this year, according to the province People’s Committee.

Business Ministry proposes tariff cuts to bring down petrol prices The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed a reduction of the most favoured nation (MFN) tariff on a number of petrol products widely used in industrial production from 20% to 10% in an attempt to bring down the economy's input cost.

Business AEM-54: Vietnam affirms importance of economic ties with Laos Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien affirmed the importance of economic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the current world situation during his talks with his Lao counterpart Malaythong Kommasith on September 14.