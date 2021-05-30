Society Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago 46 years after national reunification, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been given a facelift. The archipelago is covered by not only the blue of the sea but also the green of trees planted by soldiers. On the islands of Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet and Sinh Ton, four trees, aged more 300 years old, have been recognised as "Vietnamese Heritage Trees".

Society Donations to anti-pandemic efforts nationwide The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) will hand over 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in coming days to join hands with the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City tightens pandemic control at industrial parks over increasing cases Ho Chi Minh City ought to intensify COVID-19 prevention and control at local industrial parks (IPs) following the detection of new infections here with links to the cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission), ordered Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong at an urgent meeting on May 28.