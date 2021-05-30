HCM City to impose social distancing from May 31
Social distancing will be imposed in Ho Chi Minh City under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 will be applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants in Nguyen Hue street in Ho Chi Minh City's district 1 simultaneously close from May 27 (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong decided to apply these measures at an urgent meeting of the city's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 30.
Phong ordered authorities of districts and Thu Duc city to strictly follow the previous instructions of the municipal People's Committee.
Meanwhile, local production enterprises and establishments selling essential goods must build pandemic prevention plans to ensure safe production and business, he said.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said he agreed with HCM City's decision to impose sociali distancing, noting that the city’s leaders need to take measures to urgently trace high-risk cases in the community, especially those related to "Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung" (Revival Ekklesia Mission).
He also underlined the need to ensure both uninterrupted production and strict implementation of COVID19 prevention regulations in factories and businesses, as well as have backup plans to ensure adequate supply of essential goods to local people.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, the city has so far recorded 379 COVID-19 cases, including 133 infections detected since May 26. Of those, 126 infections are related to the pandemic cluster at the Revival Ekklesia Mission./.