Society New decree on administrative fines in border management Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of 50 million VND (2,160 USD) under a newly-issued decree.

Society Second aid package for those hit by COVID-19 proposed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said on August 25 that it has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Planning and Investment seeking the second aid package for businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.