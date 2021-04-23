HCM City urged to tighten COVID-19 regulations
HCM City needs to tighten regulations to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested during a working session with the city’s steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control on April 23.
Testing for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – HCM City needs to tighten regulations to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested during a working session with the city’s steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control on April 23.
He pointed to the importance of the city as the centre of the southern region and a major transportation hub of the country, hence its key role in pandemic control.
Speaking highly of the southern hub’s efforts in battling COVID-19 over the recent past, Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, ordered relevant agencies to strengthen pandemic prevention measures, especially adherence to the 5K message.
He also called for hefty fine for those who fail to wear masks in public places.
Dam noted that as Vietnam has kept the pandemic under control, many people have shown negligence. Meanwhile, neighbouring countries are seeing complicated developments of COVID-19. He warned that as the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays approach, there is a high risk of infection.
Illegal entry has been increasing along the country’s borders and border gates, especially crossings and trails, he underlined.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
In regards to vaccine research, the Deputy PM asked the city to create optimal conditions for HCM City-based vaccine manufacturers.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that authorities have instructed departments and sectors to strengthen efforts in illegal immigrant prevention and called on local people to report violations.
The city detected 108 illegal migrants in the past month, he said, adding that it has also joined hands with border localities in strengthening border control.
Phong suggested that the Government allow the city to purchase vaccine with its own resources and pledged that the city will assist pharmaceutical company Nanogen with its vaccine research.
HCM City has reported a total 246 COVID-19 cases, with 222 recoveries. The city has recorded no domestic infections from February 10./.