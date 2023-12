Sci-Tech More specific policies needed to push up science, technology development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on December 28 asked the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to perfect institutions and legal policies, creating corridors for the development of science and technology.

Sci-Tech Ten outstanding science-technology events of Vietnam in 2023 The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club has announced a list of 10 outstanding science and technology events of Vietnam in 2023, which covers various aspects such as policy and mechanisms, social sciences, natural sciences, applied sciences, the honouring of scientists, and international integration.

Sci-Tech Putting people, businesses at centre during national digital transformation: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 stressed that it is a must to put people and businesses at the centre during the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Grand Prize awarded to invention in solar cells, Lithium-ion batteries The 3 million USD Grand Prize of the third season of the VinFuture Prize has been awarded to inventions in creating a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.