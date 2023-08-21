Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chief Representative of the New Komeito Party of Japan Natsuo Yamaguchi.(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City considers Japan one of its most important partners, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told Chief Representative of the New Komeito Party of Japan Natsuo Yamaguchi in their meeting on August 21.



Thanking the New Komeito Party’s significant contributions to strengthening Vietnam-Japan cooperation in its capacity as the ruling coalition party of Japan, Nen proposed Yamaguchi continue promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in the near future.

HCM City attaches importance to developing cooperative relations with Japanese partners in various fields, including trade, investment, culture, people-to-people exchange, and particularly skilled and young workforce training, he said.

The host hoped to further enhance cooperation with Japanese localities and partners, suggesting Yamaguchi help Japanese firms and investors step up long-term business activities in the city, as well as tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy to match their potential and aspirations. This effort will contribute to the continuous development of the Vietnam - Japan relationship, making it more effective over time.

Yamaguchi, for his part, expressed his impression of the dynamic development of HCM City, which serves as Vietnam's economic locomotive.

He said his working trip coincides with the celebrations of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, and ahead of the 15th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership and the 10th anniversary of the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia next year, with the aim of further fostering cooperation between Japan and Vietnam, including HCM City.

As a partner of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) within the ruling coalition, the New Komeito Party supports activities aimed at bolstering Japan-Vietnam relations, especially in infrastructure building and human resources training for coast guards, he said, adding that alongside political, economic and trade ties, there is a strong need to further intensify cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy.



According to the official, Japan is now home to hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese students and workers, including around 170,000 apprentices and 80,000 skilled workers. The country allows highly-skilled workers to extend their working period in Japan and even bring their families along, thus enabling them to feel secure when working there. After returning to Vietnam, they could also contribute to the Vietnamese economy./.