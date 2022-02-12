HCM City welcomes female footballers after historic advance to World Cup finals
Two coaches and nine players of the women’s national football team received a warm welcome in Ho Chi Minh City when returning to their city on late February 11, following the team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Female players wave at local fans from a double-decker bus along HCM City streets on February 11. (Photo: VNA)
Describing the players as a pride of the city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said their performance at the recent AFC Women’s Asian Cup showed the Vietnamese youth’s aspiration to conquer new peaks in sports, and that it was meaningful to not only themselves, their families, the women’s football of the city, but also Vietnamese sports and the country’s integration and development process.
He expressed his hope that the players will press on with training for a good result at the final round of the 2023 World Cup, stating the city will always stand by their side during the training and competition process.
At the meeting, head coach of the HCM City women’s football club Doan Thi Kim Chi, captain of the national team Huynh Nhu, and other players thanked local leaders and fans for the warm welcome and enthusiastic support which, they said, contributed to their recent victories.
They also promised to compete at their best at the coming World Cup finals so as to continue bringing glory to the homeland.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Mai Ba Hung said the office will continue calling for funding for the local women’s football club and the players in the time ahead.
Prior to the meeting, they had been warmly welcomed by local residents while moving on a double-decker bus along HCM City streets after landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport./.