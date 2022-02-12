Society HCM City’s 1st metro line to start trials by year-end Ho Chi Minh City’s metro line No 1 between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city will start trial operations by December 31 this year.

Society Film screening in France calls for support for Vietnam’s AO/dioxin victims A documentary was screened in Choisy-le-Roi, a city in the suburbs of France’s Paris, on February 10 to call for support for the victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam.

Society Kien Giang focuses on key projects for socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is accelerating the progress of key projects which are considered as a driving force to boost its socio-economic development.

Society Scholarships offered to Nguyen Du bilingual school students in Laos The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in coordination with the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane on February 11 presented scholarships of Ton Duc Thang University in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to 10 students of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School.