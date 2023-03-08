Business Infographic (interactive) Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.

Business Workshop discusses UK’s green and fair trade with Vietnam Foreign investors, including those from the UK, are becoming more and more concerned about the environment and climate, said Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Iain Frew.

Business Joint initiative helps increase investor confidence in Vietnam: official As one of the effective dialogue channels, the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative (VJJI) has contributed to improving the domestic business and investment environment, and raising investor confidence, including those from Japan, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.