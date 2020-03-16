Society Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new regulations The Foreign Ministry warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Singapore if not really necessary, after the country issued new regulations on entry procedures amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Hai Phong proposes suspension of flights from Thailand to Cat Bi airport​ The People's Committee of Hai Phong has asked the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to suspend flights from Bangkok (Thailand) to the city's Cat Bi International Airport in service of the local prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

Society No Vietnamese in US infected with SARS-CoV-2 No Vietnamese nationals in the US have so far been reported to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is spreading in major US states and cities.

Society Hanoi asks citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas to contact with health authorities The Hanoi People's Committee on March 14 recommended citizens returning from coronavirus-hit areas from March 1 to call hotlines 0969082115, 0949396115, or emergency aid centre 115 to get free testing samples.