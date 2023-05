Business Vietnamese bird’s nests see opportunities to enter Chinese market Vietnamese bird's nests see great potential for export to Chinese market as people in China and Chinese communities in other countries across the world spend about 5 billion USD on bird’s nests and products made from them.

Business Reference exchange rate down 14 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,670 VND/USD on May 23, down 14 VND from the previous day.

Business Timber exporters face sharp decline in orders Vietnamese wood and wooden furniture enterprises have been facing many difficulties as export orders have dropped 50-60% since the beginning of this year, pushing firms to cut off at least half of their production capacities.

Business Vietnam’s banking sector liquidity crunch eases Property-sector risks have made operating conditions more difficult for banks in Vietnam in the short term, but the liquidity crunch is easing and the banking system is likely to avert a sharp slowdown due to the concerted response of policymakers and banks, says Fitch Ratings.