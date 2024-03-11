Business Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC sets sight on Australia, NZ The Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC) is preparing high-quality shipments to officially enter Australia and New Zealand, two of the world's most demanding fertiliser markets.

Business Tra Vinh cooperates with Korean partners in various areas Departments and Tra Vinh University in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh signed cooperation agreements with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in various fields on March 11.

Business Vietnamese, Lao provinces consider building joint cross-border economic zone Building the Lao Bao - Densavan joint cross-border economic and trade zone between Vietnam and Laos is one of the key projects that the central province of Quang Tri is implementing, according to Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong.