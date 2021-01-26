Society Vietnam News Agency brings warmer Tet to poor ethnic children in Kon Tum About 200 sets of winter clothes were presented to primary school students in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the Central and Central Highlands region and the Kon Tum Power Company on the morning of January 26.

Society Navigos Group: Huge recruitment demand in IT in Vietnam In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search – a middle and senior recruitment service of Navigos Group - observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Society Struggle for AO/dioxin victims in Vietnam endures Significant attention has been paid to a hearing on January 25 for a trial brought by Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga against the US companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US Army in the war in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam achieves poverty reduction goals Vietnam has gained impressive achievements in poverty reduction in recent years under the leadership of the Party and the Government, but more will be done to ensure these efforts leave sustainable impacts.