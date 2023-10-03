Society Ninh Thuan develops sustainable fishery sector Restructuring the fishery sector, strictly controlling the issuance of licences and quotas for seafood exploitation and preventing fishing vessels from illegal operations in foreign waters are solutions that have been implemented by Ninh Thuan province in an attempt to reorganise the sector, towards to sustainable, responsible development and international integration.

Society HCM City looks to expand cooperation with Japanese university Training facilities and research institutes of Ho Chi Minh City hope to strengthen cooperation with Osaka Metropolitan University of Japan in technology research and transfer, and improving the quality of human resources, especially in healthcare, digitalisation and supporting technology, said Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

Society Labour ministry proposes delay of 2024 regional minimum wage increase The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has proposed delaying a salary negotiation meeting until the fourth quarter of 2023 because there is not enough scientific and practical basis to propose a time to adjust the regional minimum wage. ​

Society Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held for children abroad Various activities were held for Vietnamese children in many countries on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.