Business Container freight trains from Vietnam to Belgium help boost railway logistics services Container freight trains from Vietnam to Belgium will open up a new cooperation direction to increase benefits of railway logistics services, Deputy General Director of the Rail Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco) Nguyen Hoang Thanh told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business HCM City economy remains strong despite COVID Despite struggling to cope with a COVID-19 resurgence, Ho Chi Minh City managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first seven months of the year, according to the city Statistics Office.

Business Indian newspaper: Vietnam emerging as post-pandemic economic power in region Vietnam and India are emerging as economic powers in the region that will make a difference in the post-pandemic times, The Economic Times cited Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma as saying.

Business Infographic (interactive) Vietnam's socio-economic performance in seven months of 2021 The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.64 per cent in the January to July period, the lowest rate since 2016, with lower food and electricity prices after Government efforts to stabilise prices and support virus-hit citizens and enterprises in the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).