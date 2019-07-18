HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins

The 26th annual Ho Chi Minh City International Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 with 550 athletes from nine regional countries and 33 cities and provinces
VNA
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 11:23:38
Print
Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume
The gold craft of Hue
Mainlanders learn about remote islands via mementoes
Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named ‘City for Peace’
Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage
Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors
Ta Oi traditional identities preserved
Space helps youngsters get closer to ethnic cultures