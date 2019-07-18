Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 12:14:22

Culture - Sports

HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins

The 26th annual Ho Chi Minh City International Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 with 550 athletes from nine regional countries and 33 cities and provinces

