Politics President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy applied in today’s foreign policy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 18 held a forum on the application of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy in implementing the country's foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Prime Minister sets out on trip to attend expanded G7 Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on May 19 for Japan to attend the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21 at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

Politics Armed with bamboo diplomacy, Vietnam navigating headwinds Bamboo holds a significant place in Vietnamese history, culture, and people’s daily lives, symbolising strength, flexibility, and resilience. Vietnam’s determination to pursue a foreign policy that draws on these characteristics is seen as a pragmatic response to the challenges facing the country in a rapidly-changing world, according to scholars.

Politics Infographic Building a clean and strong Party following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology President Ho Chi Minh is the founder, trainer and leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His biggest and most profound concern during his life of revolutionary activities was to build a clean and strong ruling Party.