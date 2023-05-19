HCMC leaders pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary
A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incence and laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his museum in the southern metropolis on May 19, on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).
Headed by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, the delegation also laid wreaths in commemoration of the President at his monument in District 1’s Nguyen Hue walking street.
Also on the day, authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang held a ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh temple in Long My district marking the same occasion.
At the event, local leaders recalled the President’s great contributions to the nation’s revolution, and conferred Party membership badges conferred upon 27 senior Party members.
Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre launched a tree planting programme in honour of President Ho Chi Minh as part of its project to grow 10 million trees between 2021 and 2025. In 2021 and 2022, the province planted more than 1.76 million plants of various kinds. The figure is expected to reach 1.42 million this year.
In the northern province Phu Tho, myriad activities have so far been held to celebrate the President’s birth anniversary.
More than 5,000 national flags and photos of the President worth over 200 million VND (8,517 USD) were given to households in the border area of Lai Chau province by the Phu Tho Women's Union.
Phu Tho’s Doan Hung district, meanwhile, inaugurated a monument of President Ho Chi Minh at the Doan Hung secondary school. With a total budget of 450 million VND, it consists of a 1.69m high bronze statue of the leader./.