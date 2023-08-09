Subsidence occurred on a road section between Mae Salid Luang and Mae Ngao route in Tha Song Yang district of Tak following heavy rain, causing a deep crack along the road, which halted traffic. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Many localities in Thailand were battered by heavy rains which caused landslides and damaged several roads.

Heavy downpours have brought on landslides and flash floods, damaging roads in Nan and Mae Hong Son in the North and Tak and Kanchanaburi in the West.



Continuous rains have pummelled Pua and Bo Kluea districts in Nan province, with mountain slopes unable to absorb rainwater resulting in three landslides along Highway 1256 and four along Highway 1081, blocking traffic.



Heavy rains have inundated the main road connecting Myawaddy to Hpa-An township in Karen state in Myanmar. Households in Myawaddy were also flooded, and traffic and transport were suspended.



On August 8, subsidence occurred on Highway 105 in Tha Song Yang district of Tak, causing a 5-m-deep and 60-m-long crack along the road, which halted traffic.

The Thai Meteorological Department's forecasts from August 8 till August 11 indicated that a moderate southern monsoon would lie across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

At the same time, a low-pressure trough will cover southern China and northern Vietnam, resulting in heavy rains across Thailand's north.

At the weekend, the moderate trough will move past the north and northeast of Thailand and Laos to join the low-pressure trough covering northern Vietnam./.