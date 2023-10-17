The high-quality trains have undergone comprehensive refurbishments, including fresh paintwork and meticulous interior enhancements, such as new blankets, sheets, pillows, and window curtains.

The bed compartments have been designed to create a luxurious and cosy ambiance.

To ensure a comfortable and premium experience, the railway sector has installed new water heaters and bright white ceramic sanitary equipment in the washing compartments and restrooms.

Technical solutions have been introduced to eliminate any unpleasant odours from waste containers.

Passsengers will have an experience comparable to staying in a luxurious hotel.

Ticket prices for train SE19 start at some 38 US dollars on weekdays, while the weekend rate is nearly 43 US dollars. For train SE20, the highest ticket price is some 35 US dollars.

Passengers are also able to scan QR codes to order regional products along the train’s route and purchase various products on board, according to the railway sector./.

VNA