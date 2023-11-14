Batiking techniques have been applied and mastered by the H’Mong people in Mu Cang Chai, Tram Tau, and Van Chan districts in Yen Bai province for generations, creating exotic patterns that embellish traditional products such as handbags, wallets, scarves, and clothing.

The recognition will not only contribute to the preservation of the H’Mong people’s traditional values but will also make this folk art known among people far and wide, facilitating community-based tourism in Yen Bai./.

VNA