Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (left) and Zhu Zhisong, Party Secretary of Pudong New Area (Shanghai) at a working session on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Chen Jining, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai on November 14 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.



The HCM City leader expressed his delight at the positive development of relations between the two Parties and two countries since the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2022. He said that Vietnam always attaches great importance to promoting the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which is a consistent policy, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy.





The delegation of HCM City visits the school of the Shanghai Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation, Chen stressed that the two Parties and two states have strengthened their ties across the fields, and in that framework, Shanghai and HCM City have signed many cooperative agreements.



He briefed the Vietnamese delegation about the socio-economic development of Shanghai in recent years and wished to continue to enhance the bilateral relationship of the two cities.



Chen affirmed that the two cities have many similarities and there is still a lot of room for collaboration in many fields, contributing to implementing common high-level perceptions for the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the relationship between the two countries and the two cities.



After the talks, leaders of the two cities witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on friendly exchange and cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City and the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and another between the police forces of HCM City and Shanghai.

On this occasion, Vietnam’s new-age carrier Vietjet announced that it will open a new air route linking HCM City and Shanghai from December 1.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen pays a visit to Shanghai Library East, the biggest library in China. (Photo: VNA)

Also on November 14, the delegation of HCM City visited the school of the Shanghai Party Committee and Shanghai Library East, the biggest library in China.

Earlier on November 13, the delegation had a working session with Zhu Zhisong, Party Secretary of Pudong New Area (Shanghai) during which the two sides shared information about the strengths of the two localities, policies to attract investment as well as the formation of a financial centre./.