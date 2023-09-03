Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum welcomes nearly 33,000 visitors on National Day (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi welcomed 32,768 visitors, including 635 foreigners, on the National Day (September 2), according to its management board.



To meet visitors' demand, the management board decided to increase the opening time of the mausoleum on September 2 morning.



The Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board presented free gifts, with each including one loaf of bread and a bottle of water or mil, to visitors to the mausoleum on the day.



President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.



He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945.



The President passed away in 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.



The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.



During the three-day holiday from April 29 to May 1, around 52,250 visitors, including 2,900 foreigners, came to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of Vietnam, at his mausoleum./.