Culture - Sports Toyota Concert 2023 to be held in Hanoi, HCM City in August Two shows of Toyota Concert 2023 will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on August 5 and August 8 respectively, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) announced on July 16.

Culture - Sports Turning culture into a resource to promote tourism development The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is a famous destination for both domestic and international tourists. It not only boasts beautiful and unspoiled natural landscapes, but also many unique cultural values of local ethnic minority groups. This is an important resource for socio-economic development, especially in tourism.