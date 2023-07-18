Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The northern province of Hoa Binh will roll out the red carpet for Thai investors in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference held in Bangkok on July 17.

Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh said that with many favourable conditions in terms of geography, climate, soil and cultural traditions, the Vietnamese province is gradually becoming an ideal destination for foreign investors and tourists.

The diplomat affirmed that the conference not only helps attract investment to the province, but also contributes to promote investment and trade cooperation between the locality and Bangkok in particular, contributing to the development of economic cooperation, trade and investment between Vietnam and Thailand.

Long introduced the strengths of Hoa Binh province with a convenient transport system, connecting to many airports, seaports and international border gates. In the coming time, the province will focus on attracting investment to various fields, including modern and high-quality industrial production; production and processing of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products; resort tourism development; and urban development associated with ecology systems.

He said the province has a plan to prioritise investment in necessary infrastructure such as roads, power supply, and construction planning, among others, at potential and advantageous locations to create favourable conditions for investors in the province.

Long expressed his hope that Thai enterprises will become important investors in the Vietnamese province.

Representatives of Thai and Vietnamese businesses at the conference shared information and introduced orientations and investment needs, tourism products and services, contributing to promote trade, economic cooperation, tourism and culture between the two localities as well as between the two countries.



President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkul said that 2023 marks a milestone in the relations between Vietnam and Thailand as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership, opening up a new era in strategic cooperation between the two nations for peace, stability and common prosperity.

He affirmed that Thailand and Vietnam will cooperate to strengthen the relationship between the two countries according to the model of Vietnam-Thailand Economic Connection at all levels, including the public sector, the private sector and people.

He affirmed that Thailand and Vietnam will cooperate to strengthen the relationship between the two countries according to the model of Vietnam-Thailand Economic Connection at all levels.

Sanan added that the Young Entrepreneurs Group of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association will continue to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding. In August this year, the Thai Chamber of Commerce will organise a special forum for start-ups in Thailand to promote and strengthen connection of young entrepreneurs of the two countries./.