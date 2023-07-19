Hoa Phat Dung Quat receives first tugboat from Netherlands
The tug boat freshly received by the Hoa Phat Dung Quat steel company. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hoa Phat Dung Quat steel company has announced the reception of its first tugboat, built by Damen Group from the Netherlands, to serve the firm’s port system.
Established in February 2017, the largest member company of Hoa Phat Group – Vietnam’s leading steel maker – is the investor of the Hoa Phat iron and steel complex at the Dung Quat Economic Zone, the central province of Quang Ngai.
According to Nguyen Quoc Trinh, Deputy Director of Hoa Phat Dung Quat’s general port company, the tugboat fleet was previously outsourced. Recently, the company has built its own Azimuth-technology fleet with a capacity of up to 5,000 HP.
The purpose of such investment is to support the berthing and departure of cargo ships with a length of over 80m, and to promptly respond to possible marine incidents and oil spills at the Dung Quat Economic Zone.
By the end of September, the company will receive another tugboat and put it into operation in December./.