Business MoIT will strengthen efficiency in dealing with trade remedies in H2 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will strengthen efficiency in dealing with trade remedy cases at home and abroad in the second half of this year to protect the interests of Vietnam's manufacturing and exporting enterprises.

Business Vietnam Airlines to host World Safety and Operations Conference The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Business Vinfast to hold EV factory groundbreaking ceremony in US VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.