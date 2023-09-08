Hoa Phat Group sees surge in construction steel export hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold nearly 558,000 tonnes of steel in August, of which the volume of construction steel hit 306,000 tonnes, up 18% month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of this year.

Notably, the group exported 98,000 tonnes of construction steel in the month, a 3.5-fold increase against that in July and the highest in one year.

In August, Hoa Phat produced 686,000 tonnes of raw steel, up 8% month-on-month, pushing the total volume in the first eight months to 4.18 million tonnes, down 25% year-on-year.

In the period, over 4 million tonnes of its products were sold, representing a year-on-year decrease of 22%./.
VNA