Business Southeast Asia’s first Bayer ForwardFarm launched in Vietnam Bayer Vietnam in coordination with the National Agricultural Extension Center (NAEC) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has inaugurated the first ForwardFarm in Southeast Asia located in Thoi Lai district, Can Tho city.

Business Kien Giang province attracts 6.83 million tourists in eight months The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang attracted 6.83 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, accounting for 82.3% of the total the province expected for the whole year.

Business Forum on digital transformation in tourism development A forum titled “Digital Transformation in Tourism Development” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the municipal People’s Committee.