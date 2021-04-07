Business ACB targets pre-tax profit of 461.5 million USD in 2021 The Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) has set a growth target of over 10 percent in pre-tax profit to more than 10.6 trillion VND (461.5 million USD) this year.

Business Reference exchange rate down by 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on April 7, down 8 VND from the previous day.