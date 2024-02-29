At a Hoa Phat plant in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group is off to a strong start in 2024 for its steel pipe segment, securing substantial export orders from the US, Australia, and Canada, notably, the first shipment to a major retail chain with over 1,200 stores across Japan.



These Hoa Phat steel pipes cater directly to Japanese consumers through the "Do-It-Yourself (DIY)" model. This means they could buy the pipes for various purposes like building garden trellises, wooden shelves, carports or crafting household items.



To penetrate this demanding market, the pipes had to meet rigorous quality standards concerning load-bearing capacity, corrosion resistance and weatherability, especially against a cold climate. These qualities allow for their application in even harsh outdoor conditions.



According to the company’s leader, a Japanese partner plans to visit Vietnam in the coming time to discuss orders for 2024 and explore potential expansion into importing additional product lines beyond the initial shipment.



In 2023, Hoa Phat steel pipe sales volume reached 685,000 tonnes. In particular, export sales grew by nearly 40% year-on-year despite the challenging global steel market conditions.



Beyond steel pipes, the company has also ventured into the Asian, European, and American markets with its galvanised steel coils since 2024, receiving positive feedback on quality from partners./.