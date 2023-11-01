The lake in the very heart of the capital and its surrounding areas are home to many historical, cultural, architectural, and traditional artistic relic sites, associated with the history of building and defending the nation.

This place has been ranked as a special national historical and cultural relic site.

Hoan Kiem is also connected with the Old Quarter, which includes such streets as Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, Cau Go, Luong Van Can, and Lo Su; and the French Quarter that includes Bao Khanh, Nha Tho, Trang Thi, Hang Bai, Dinh Tien Hoang, Trang Tien, Hang Khay and Ba Trieu.

The Old Quarter is associated with the formation and development of Thang Long – Hanoi. Currently, it has 76 streets in 10 wards, and is recognized as a national historical and cultural relic site./.

