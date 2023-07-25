Over the years, Hoi An has maintained its position in the rankings of Travel + Leisure as well as many prestigious international magazines. With 87.86 points, Hoi An ranked 13th, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 87.64 points.

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, Hoi An has long been known for its ancient quarters, a world heritage site, with a typical architectural heritage complex.

Serving as a trading port from the 15th to the 19th century, today it is easy to see the vibrant and lively atmosphere remains mostly unchanged in this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hoi An is a walk of life, which is full of things to see, eat and do.

Unlike the tranquility in Hoi An, Vietnam’s cosmopolitan metropolis – Ho Chi Minh City appears as one of the busiest hubs in the country. The city draws together old and new and historical landmarks that give this city its distinct appeal.

It is also famous for its lively night scene filled with bars, live music and plenty of entertainment for solo travellers looking to hit after dark.

Visitors can enjoy street food at Ben Thanh Market, one of the city's oldest surviving structures.

To better understand the heroic resistance wars of the southern army and people, visitors can take a tour of the War Remnants Museum and Cu Chi Tunnels./.

VNA