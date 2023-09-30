Over the past 500 years, people in the Thanh Ha pottery village in the ancient town of Hoi An have created a range of products that serve daily requirements. Local people hope such crafts will continue to be preserved through the generations.

Hoi An has been home to over 100 traditional crafts since the 17th century, when it was a vibrant international trading port and shipped its arts and crafts all over the world.

With efforts from local people and the government to keep the villages’ fires burning, Hoi An is a strong candidate for the UNESCO global creative city network.

Hoi An is a source of inspiration for artists, artisans, and local people in upholding traditional arts and crafts. These trades, in turn, thrive and create sustainable livelihoods for local people. This upwards spiral is a key qualification for cities within UNESCO’s global creative city network.

Joining the global creative city network will not only help Hoi An inherit its ancestors’ efforts but also boost sustainable development by using natural resources and protecting the environment./.

VNA