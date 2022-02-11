“Hoi An has an undeniably quaint and romantic feel,” the global broadcaster said.

Recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage in 1999, the town is a warren of ancient temples, houses, and shops built around a number of canals.

Gently-arched pedestrian bridges allow people to wander around hand-in-hand, with hundreds of multi-coloured lanterns swaying overhead in the coastal breeze, CNN added.

Sitting on a small boat and exploring streets and craft villages along both sides of the Hoai River is an interesting experience for couples.

CNN also recommended the town’s famous dishes, most notably “banh mi” (baguettes) and “Cao Lau” (noodles).

On the top of the list is Maldives, which is followed by Quebec (Canada), Tuscany in Italy and Hawaii, the US./.

VNA