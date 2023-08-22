The Hong Kong- based newspaper suggested Hoi An as a destination for visitors, who want to mix shopping, sightseeing, and sunbathing.

Formerly one of the busiest trading ports in Southeast Asia, today Hoi An bustles with tourists, who sightsee and have clothing tailored for a fraction of the price they would pay at home.

The only Southeast Asian port-market in Vietnam and very rare in the world, Hoi An keeps almost 1,360 architectural relics intact. They exhibit both Vietnamese traditional art characteristics and the convergence of eastern and western cultures. At night, lanterns illuminate the old town, creating a fairy-tale feel, the paper said.

Hoi An is not merely an ancient town but also home to pristine beaches with blue sea, the paper said, detailing that aside from the famous Cua Dai beach, An Bang beach is like a hidden gem, chosen as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches in 2011 by CNN Go./.

VNA