Hoi An – UNESCO creative city
Crafts and folk arts are outstanding strengths of Hoi An and have been effectively preserved and promoted in recent times. On October 31, 2023, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Secretariat named Hoi An as the next representative from Vietnam becoming an official member of the Network in terms of crafts and folk arts.
-
Hoi An World Cultural Heritage - UNESCO creative city (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hoi An has been recognised as a UNESCO global creative city in terms of craft and folk arts (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hoi An's traditional lantern making profession (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A local artist sculpt bamboo statues. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A local artisan makes lion heads (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Growing flowers and ornamental plants in Hoi An (Photo: VNP/VNA)