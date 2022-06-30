Business UKVFTA brings about positive outcomes for both sides: official The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which took effect in early 2021, has so far brought about positive outcomes for both countries, Deputy Director General Ngo Chung Khanh of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department has affirmed.

Business Vietnam sees more chances for coffee exports to the US Vietnam is seeing a surge in the price of its coffee exported to the US and is expected to gain more opportunities in this market.

Business NA Chairman receives leaders of British enterprises in London National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of some enterprises of the UK in London on June 29 (local time), part of his official visit to the European country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on June 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,110 VND/USD on June 30, up 11 VND from the previous day.