Hue - A vibrant summer destination
-
Huong (Perfume) River is the heart of Hue and an iconic symbol of the city. A dragon boat trip is the best way to admire the 80-km-long river’s beauty and experience local culture and customs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Flamboyant trees, called “Flames of the forest”, add seasonal colour to Vietnam’s former imperial capital. Hue is home to around 1,000 flamboyant trees, and the closing days of June are the best time of the year to enjoy their beauty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A flamboyant tree along Truong Tien Bridge, spanning the Huong River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hue Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has long been the leading attraction in Hue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hue Imperial Citadel by night. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The banks of the Huong River are a popular spot for those who love wide-open spaces. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Lotuses add charm to Hue Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNP/VNA)