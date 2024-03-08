The trip from Hue to Da Nang is one of the most beautiful in Vietnam, and mentioned in many of the world’s leading travel magazines.

The beauty of the mountains, lagoons, and coastline is perfect for introducing new tours, especially those by train.

To attract more tourists, the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee has created special tourism services, including those by road and train between the two destinations. The beauty of such trips promises to offer a new experience to travellers.

The final stages of the project are now being completed by relevant parties, so that the first train trip will be conducted on March 26./.

VNA