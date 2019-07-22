Son Tra peninsula is considered a pearl of Da Nang city with flock of tourists visiting every day. However, as tourism has been developed, the peninsula is challenged with garbage. Realising the situation, a local man is collecting trash in the peninsula to return the beauty to his pearl.

In recent years, Dang Cong Trung spends one hour a day to clean up the sea bed in Son Tra, during which he could collect dozens of kilos of trash, including plastic bottles and nylon bags. They are all harmful to marine creatures.

Besides cleaning seabed which requires lots of skills and efforts, Trung also spends two hours a day cleaning the beach, which is more ‘relaxing’ to this natural lover. Yet, tourists’ bad behaviours bother him a lot.

Indeed, Trung’s good deeds have touched many local people and tourists.

Trung always hopes that all visitors to Son Tra peninsula litter garbage at right places in order to keep the local environment green.-VNA