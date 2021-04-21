Hung Kings worship ritual - Symbol of Vietnam’s culture
-
Procession for presenting offerings to Hung Kings (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Scepters procession ceremony on the Death Anniversary of Hung Kings, which falls on the 10th day of the third lunar month every year. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A ceremony to pay tribute to the great forefather of Vietnam Lac Long Quan takes place at Lac Long Quan Temple within the historical relic site of Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Incenses are offered to the great forefather of Vietnam, Lac Long Quan, at Lac Long Quan’s altar. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Liquor are offered to the great forefather of Vietnam, Lac Long Quan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The worship of Hung Kings was recognised as intangible culture heritage of humanity on December 12, 2012. In the photo: A palanquin procession within the framework of Hung Kings’ Death Anniversary in 2015 at the National Cultural and Historical Park in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A palanquin procession ritual of locals living around the historical relic site of Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho province on Hung Kings’ Death Anniversary in 2017 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A ceremony to offer incense to pay tribute to Hung Kings – the great forefathers of Vietnam at Kinh Thien Temple on top of Nghia Linh mountain within the historical relic site of Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho province takes place with the attendance of Phu Tho provincial leaders, February 11, 2021 (the last day of the 2020 Lunar New Year) (Photo: VNP/VNA)