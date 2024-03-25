Hungarian magazine wants to publish more information of Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao has received Director of Eurasia Centre under Hungary’s John von Neumann University, Dr. Levente Horvath, who expressed his hope that the Eurasia Magazine run by the centre can report more information on Vietnam’s reform and development achievements.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao (R) and Dr. Levente Horvath, Director of Eurasia Centre and Editor-in-Chief of Eurasia Magazine (Photo: VNA)
Horvath, who is Editor-in-Chief of Eurasia Magazine, thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for cooperation with the journal, especially the ambassador’s exclusive interview granted to the magazine in its latest edition on the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Hungary in January.
The magazine wants to run more stories from the Vietnamese perspective about Vietnam in the fields of economy, politics, culture, tourism and cuisine, thus enhancing Hungarian people’s understanding of Vietnam’s achievements in national reform and development, he stated.
The scholar added that he hopes that John von Neumann University and Vietnamese universities will strengthen their collaboration.
For her part, Ambassador Thao highlighted the sound relations between Vietnam and Hungary over the past 70 years, which have been reinforced through regular visits by senior leaders of the two countries.
She said the embassy is willing to provide the magazine with updated information on Vietnam’s development, aiming to bring Vietnamese and Hungarian people closer together, narrow down the cultural gap and building trust, thus contributing to bolstering economic, trade, tourism and labour ties between the two countries.
The diplomat said that to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic relations in 2025, the two countries will organise various activities, including those in culture, economy as well as delegation exchanges. She expressed hope to continue to collaborate with Eurasia Magazine.
Horvath said that his magazine is ready to run a special edition to commemorate 75 years of Vietnam-Hungary relations (1950-2025).
Eurasia Magazine is sponsored by the Hungarian National Bank to provide policy advice to the Hungarian government and businesses. It is published monthly in English and quarterly in Hungarian, while its website is constantly updated with articles about Hungary's relations with Asian countries in many fields such as technology, infrastructure, economic policy, geopolitics, culture, and sports.
In 2022, the John von Neumann University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the Vietnam University of Commerce./.